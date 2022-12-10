Virtu Financial LLC Invests $99,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,156 shares of company stock worth $1,248,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFST. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

