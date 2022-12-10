Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAR. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HCAR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

