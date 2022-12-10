Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 340,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,191,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,064,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.17 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $753.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET Group Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.