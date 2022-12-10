Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLOP opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.33. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

GasLog Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.