Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $196,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,011,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

