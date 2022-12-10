Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Invitae Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.