Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGA. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 1,412,986 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

LEGA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.