Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 489,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 492,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.10 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Magenta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.