Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares in the company, valued at $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

