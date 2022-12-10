Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.6 %

SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $997.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

