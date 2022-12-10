Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,155 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.