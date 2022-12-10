Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,931 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 614,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $11.91 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.