Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,931 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 614,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Price Performance
NYSE ING opened at $11.91 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
