Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,093 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $78,074 over the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

