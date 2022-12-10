Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,500 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.