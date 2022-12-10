Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altus Power by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 328,990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $990.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

