Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,338 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flora Growth were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 55.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Research analysts predict that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

