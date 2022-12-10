Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sphere 3D were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.33. Sphere 3D Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Sphere 3D Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.