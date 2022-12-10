Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CTRM opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.