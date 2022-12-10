Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,504 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Proterra by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Proterra

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proterra Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

PTRA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

