Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFTR stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

