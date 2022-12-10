Virtu Financial LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 75,041 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736. 34.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NUVB stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $419.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.