Virtu Financial LLC Takes $112,000 Position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TSPQ opened at $10.02 on Friday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.