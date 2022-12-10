Virtu Financial LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of -883.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

