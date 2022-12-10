Virtu Financial LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Articles

