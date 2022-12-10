Virtu Financial LLC Takes $98,000 Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 646,390 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 2.4 %

MYPS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.06. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.53 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

