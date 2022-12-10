Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
