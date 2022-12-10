Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 22.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 8,023.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 226,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

IIII stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

