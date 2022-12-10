Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 1,442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 939,224 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Price Performance

MACC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Mission Advancement Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

