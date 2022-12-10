Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NVTS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.