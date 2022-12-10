Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.32. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

