Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.17.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.