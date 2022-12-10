Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,091.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
