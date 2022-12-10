Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 20,380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 959,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 76,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 164,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

