VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 12.2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 13,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

