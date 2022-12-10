Wade G W & Inc. Buys 199,423 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,991.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

