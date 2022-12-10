Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $175.93. The firm has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

