Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 6,783 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $175.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

