WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in WD-40 by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Natixis acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.0 %

WD-40 stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

