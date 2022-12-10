Wedbush Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.