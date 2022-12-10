Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $420.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.61.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $393.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.97.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

