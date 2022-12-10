Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

