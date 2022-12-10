Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

