Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

