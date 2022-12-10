Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,447 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CorVel were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,565,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,070 over the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

