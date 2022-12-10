Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 123,737 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

