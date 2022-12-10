Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 84,310 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

