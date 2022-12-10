Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,046.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,844.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 488,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,762.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,101,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,589 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,004.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 69,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,746.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 135,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,939 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $175.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

