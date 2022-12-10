Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 425,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.09 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

