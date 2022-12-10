Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,462,363 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,899,000 after buying an additional 476,092 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,194 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $254.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

