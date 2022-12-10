White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,304.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $982.60 and a 52 week high of $1,435.45.

A number of research firms have commented on WTM. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.